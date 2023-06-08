Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $28.66

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.66, but opened at $29.24. Zai Lab shares last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 57,550 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Zai Lab Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.21 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 177.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. On average, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

