Zcash Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $29.23 or 0.00110526 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $477.32 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00027428 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

