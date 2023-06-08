ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $45.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million.

ZeroFox Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ZFOX stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. ZeroFox has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZFOX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ZeroFox in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of ZeroFox

About ZeroFox

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZFOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ZeroFox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

