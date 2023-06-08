ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZTO. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after buying an additional 1,796,713 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,931,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,157 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,358,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,880,000 after purchasing an additional 104,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,877,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,100,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $179,049,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

