Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.73–$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.00 million-$192.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.90 million.

Shares of ZUMZ traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. 1,178,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,369. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $31.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.64 million, a PE ratio of 106.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks acquired 74,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,800.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,647,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,932,735.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

