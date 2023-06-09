1,059 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $6.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $504.31. 172,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,666. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $462.60 and its 200 day moving average is $440.52. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $553.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,407 shares in the company, valued at $434,533,580.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

