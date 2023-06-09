10,956 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sanofi by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 156,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

