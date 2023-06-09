110,779 Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,779 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ:MMYT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. 123,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,684. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -274.50 and a beta of 1.23.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

