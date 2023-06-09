11,600 Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,023,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,971,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 96,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,118,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 103,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

TARS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $39,881.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,266.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $39,881.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $943,266.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,585,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,720 shares of company stock valued at $954,325 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.74.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 million. Analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

