1,461 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Hershey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 840.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,563 shares of company stock worth $12,929,797. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Shares of HSY traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,725. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

