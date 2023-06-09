1,590 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HII stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,257. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

