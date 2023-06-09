16,348 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Bought by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Ovintiv comprises approximately 0.3% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OVV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,837,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,061,000 after buying an additional 69,047 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ovintiv by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,555,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,577,000 after purchasing an additional 543,052 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.05.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,635. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

