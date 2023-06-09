21,825 Shares in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.05% of TPI Composites at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 101,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 575,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,128,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

TPI Composites Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 41,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPI Composites

In other TPI Composites news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

