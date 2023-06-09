22,358 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,000. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.4% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $446.13. 1,029,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,501. The company has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

