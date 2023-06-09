2,873 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.2 %

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

BAH stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $79.85 and a 52 week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.