2Xideas AG Acquires 4,070 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

2Xideas AG lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,482 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,907,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $480,740,000 after purchasing an additional 97,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AXP traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,975. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.37 and its 200-day moving average is $160.19. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

