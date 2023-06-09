2Xideas AG Cuts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

2Xideas AG reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess accounts for approximately 1.1% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 17,428.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,064,000 after buying an additional 927,176 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 910.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,763,000 after acquiring an additional 254,462 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 963,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,454,000 after buying an additional 156,530 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,355,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 593.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 143,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,896,000 after acquiring an additional 122,434 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.98. 230,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,656. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.08.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

