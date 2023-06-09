2Xideas AG Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

2Xideas AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,416 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after buying an additional 45,601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,779,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MCO traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.30. The stock had a trading volume of 651,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.80. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $338.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.