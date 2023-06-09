2Xideas AG Decreases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

2Xideas AG lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,205.92. 307,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,611. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,275.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,130.75. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

