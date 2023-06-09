2Xideas AG Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

2Xideas AG lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.1% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.44. The stock had a trading volume of 548,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $318.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.