2Xideas AG Has $23.43 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

2Xideas AG reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 2.5% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $23,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.83. 3,066,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,000,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.