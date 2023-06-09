2Xideas AG Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

2Xideas AG reduced its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,975 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Etsy were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 42,025.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,723 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,524,000 after buying an additional 716,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.44. 5,037,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,753. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.