2Xideas AG Sells 5,749 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

2Xideas AG lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up 1.1% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total value of $239,533.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,205.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,608. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.08. 331,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

