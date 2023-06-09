32,652 Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,031,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25,810.3% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,001,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 997,825 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,037,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,026,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

FMX traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.37. 436,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.01.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.0138 dividend. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

