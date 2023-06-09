3,418 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $198.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.08.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

