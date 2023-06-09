3,788 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.68. 388,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,764. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.46 and a 200 day moving average of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $353.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

