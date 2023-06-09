386,707 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Acquired by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 386,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Farfetch by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 179,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Farfetch by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 823,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 455,119 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 16.0% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 195,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.97. 11,956,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,413,317. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.95. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.49.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

