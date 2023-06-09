51,379 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Acquired by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 51,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,655,000 after acquiring an additional 390,451 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,920,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after buying an additional 1,115,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,538,000 after buying an additional 424,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Price Performance
NYSE APP traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
APP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.
Insider Activity at AppLovin
In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,485,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,054,574 shares of company stock valued at $682,402,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.