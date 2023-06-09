51,379 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Acquired by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 51,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,655,000 after acquiring an additional 390,451 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,920,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after buying an additional 1,115,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,538,000 after buying an additional 424,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APP traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,485,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,054,574 shares of company stock valued at $682,402,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

