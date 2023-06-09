53,705 Shares in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Purchased by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.44% of KLX Energy Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 788,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 172,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLX Energy Services

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 4,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $48,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,829.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $35,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 4,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $48,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,829.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,711 shares of company stock valued at $183,328 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

KLX Energy Services stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 105,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,627. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $149.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.05. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

