54,753 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ET traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,684,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

