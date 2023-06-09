7,568,573 Shares in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Purchased by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,568,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,489,000. Zymeworks makes up 1.8% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 12.01% of Zymeworks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 659,457 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 680.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 715,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 623,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 610,892 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. TheStreet raised Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

ZYME traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. 238,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,595. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $546.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $35.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,699,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

