7,716 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after acquiring an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,998,000 after acquiring an additional 325,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,165,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WEC Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20.
WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group
In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
