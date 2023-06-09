77,466 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,143,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.15 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 23.00%. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

