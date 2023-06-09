782,500 Shares in Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Acquired by Jet Capital Investors L P

Jet Capital Investors L P purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 782,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,000. Garrett Motion makes up about 2.6% of Jet Capital Investors L P’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTXAP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 1.2% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 291,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.
Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion
In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $899,549.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,946,538 shares in the company, valued at $81,263,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Garrett Motion Stock Down 1.2 %
Garrett Motion Profile
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.
