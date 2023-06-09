875 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 875 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $502,667,000 after acquiring an additional 916,317 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 14.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,320,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,976,000 after buying an additional 406,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,172,000 after buying an additional 379,563 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $40,466,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,529,000 after buying an additional 214,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.2 %

RL stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $117.48. 74,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $128.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.53%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

