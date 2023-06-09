888 (LON:888) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.24

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.24 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 80 ($0.99). 888 shares last traded at GBX 80 ($0.99), with a volume of 2,886,845 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.80) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 101 ($1.26) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
888 Stock Down 2.8 %
The firm has a market cap of £437.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,125.19.
Insider Activity
888 Company Profile
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.
