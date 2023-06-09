9,010 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

