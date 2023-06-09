9,261 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,669. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

