9,677 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,677 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Kennedy Lewis Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,339,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 2,116.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $344,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,633,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $344,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,633,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $833,890. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

NYSE:BOX opened at $28.84 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.50, a PEG ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

