AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Trading Down 0.7%

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53. 511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.93.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.