Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $3,081,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 62,409 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,627 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.72. 2,123,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.42. The firm has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

