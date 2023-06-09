Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,309,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 770,707 shares.The stock last traded at $16.50 and had previously closed at $16.04.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 72.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 820.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

