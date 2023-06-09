abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 449 ($5.58) and last traded at GBX 449 ($5.58). Approximately 34,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 79,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.35).

The firm has a market cap of £676.50 million, a PE ratio of 453.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 436.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 439.60.

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

