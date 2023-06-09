Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,609,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,660 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Activision Blizzard worth $276,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Read More

