ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Major Shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 342,236 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $6,235,539.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,441.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 295,891 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $5,331,955.82.

On Thursday, May 11th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

ACVA stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $18.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.