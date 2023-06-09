ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Major Shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 342,236 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $6,235,539.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,441.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 295,891 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $5,331,955.82.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00.
ACVA stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $18.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
