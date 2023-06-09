ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Stock Price Up 65.4%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Rating) shares rose 65.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 29,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 10,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

ADF Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

