Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 4.7% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.25 and last traded at $126.74. 36,161,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 63,353,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.30, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.18.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

