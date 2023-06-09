Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,624 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $84.16. The stock had a trading volume of 394,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average is $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

