Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 719,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,681 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 101,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter.

SCD stock remained flat at $12.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,274. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

