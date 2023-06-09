Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,103 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

